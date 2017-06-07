Here are two new ads for the Google Home, featuring a temporary price cut [Video]

The Google Home, if used and paired with other items correctly, can turn your ordinary home into a smart house. While many with a Home already know that, Google wants to make sure everyone knows just how useful and powerful it can be with a pair of new ads…

The two new advertisements, embedded below, show off the Google Home’s ability to cast Netflix onto your television, recognize a song and then play it, add things to your shopping list, and much more.

If either of these videos convinced you to potentially purchase the Home for yourself or potentially as a Father’s Day gift, you’re in luck because the smart speaker with Google Assistant built-in is currently on sale through June 18. So, from now until then, you can pick up a Home for as low as $109 from participating retailers such as Best Buy, Target, and of course, the Google Store.