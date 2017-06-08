OnePlus confirms that the OnePlus 5 is basically an iPhone clone with dual cameras

OnePlus has had a great track record over the past few years with a handful of solid Android smartphones at an affordable cost. Better yet, those phones were all fairly unique, experimenting with distinct materials and solid designs. But the other day we first found out what the OnePlus 5 might look like. Today, the company has confirmed those leaks, and yeah, it’s an iPhone clone.

The best gifts for Android users

In a new image posted to Twitter, OnePlus shows off the exact same design as seen in yesterday’s leaks from a new angle. The resemblance to an iPhone 7 Plus is impossible to deny with the same dual-camera design, antenna lines, and logo placement. The small teaser also further highlights those dual-cameras and their quality.

However, OnePlus does make a point to highlight a difference in its design versus Apple’s. The iPhone 6, 6s, and 7 families all have a rounded design along the frame of the device which leads up to the curved glass over the display. On the OnePlus 5, this is slightly changed to have a “continuous hard edge.”

In other words, the sides of the phone are semi-flat instead of being completely rounded. The good thing about this change is that, unlike the iPhone, the OnePlus 5 will likely have a big advantage in terms of grip in the hand.