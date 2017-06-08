Samsung has reportedly abandoned in-display fingerprint sensor to get the Note 8 out on time

Samsung has made incredible strides over the past few years and the Galaxy S8 is the culmination of everything the company has developed. It’s a fantastic phone across the board, but one problem with it stands out to a lot of users: the fingerprint sensor. It’s clear that Samsung wanted it in the display, but couldn’t get things developed in time for release. Now, that same issue seems to be plaguing Samsung’s next major release.

Like the Galaxy S8 family, Samsung is expected to bring a “bezel-light” display to the Note line which means the fingerprint sensor can’t be placed on the front of the display. That is, unless it is placed under the display. We had hoped Samsung would be able to develop the technology to do this in time for the Note 8’s late summer release, but now a Samsung official is reported to be saying that the company still doesn’t have things ready.

Naver quotes a Samsung official who stated the following.

We made every effort to install a display-integrated fingerprint sensor on Galaxy Note 8, but we decided not to install it on this strategic phone due to various technical limitations such as security.

While ditching this effort is disappointing, it certainly makes sense. Having a sensor on the back that’s reliable and secure is a favorable option versus a solution that’s not very secure. We can only hope that Samsung at least hears feedback from users and moves the fingerprint sensor from its placement next to the camera and uses a standard layout with the sensor below the camera.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 8 later this year with another “Infinity Display” at 6.3-inches with Samsung’s first dual-camera setup on the rear.