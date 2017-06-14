9to5Toys Lunch Break: Nextbit Robin $118, Beats Solo3 Headphones $190, Amazon Fire TV Stick & Sideclick Remote $55, more

- Jun. 14th 2017 11:19 am PT

Android 9to5Toys 9to5Toys Lunch Break
View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Last Call Updates:

Onkyo 7.2-Ch AirPlay + Chromecast A/V Receiver $405 shipped (Reg. $500)

Nextbit Robin cloud-enabled 32GB Android Smartphone $118 shipped

 

Daily Deals: Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones $190, Amazon Fire TV Stick & Sideclick Remote $55, more

Logitech Harmony Smart Control returns to $70 shipped, today only

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro 512GB w/ Touch Bar (prev. gen.) $1,690 shipped

iTunes and Amazon launch Disney/Pixar Movie sale: discounts on Cars, Toy Story, and more!

PDF Expert 2.2 for Mac Lets You Edit, Annotate and Sign Documents with Ease: $25 (Orig. $60)

E3 2017:

Nintendo E3 2017: Metroid Prime 4, Pokemon, Zelda DLC, Super Mario Odyssey, more [Video]

  • Sony E3 2017: God of War, Shadow of the Colossus, Days Gone, Spider-Man, more [Video]
  • Microsoft E3 2017: Xbox One X details, Forza 7 in full 4K, Assassin’s Creed Origins, more [Video]
  • Ubisoft E3 2017: Beyond Good and Evil 2, Mario + Rabbids, Skull & Bones, more [Video]
  • EA E3 2017: Star Wars Battlefront II, Madden 18 story mode, Battlefield I DLC, more [Video]
  • Bethesda E3 2017: Wolfenstein 2, Dishonored, Evil Within 2, Skyrim Switch, more [Video]

Review: V-Moda Remix Bluetooth Speaker shines thanks to its built-in headphone amp

9to5Rewards: Apple iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

 

Samsung Level U PRO Bluetooth In-ear Headphones now $28 shipped

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Amazon’s new Prime Reload service helps you say goodbye to credit cards

Eero’s new 2nd Gen. Home Wi-Fi System should be better, faster, and stronger

Nyko announces the first portable HDMI dock for Nintendo Switch w/ new chargers and cases

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Samsung 75-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV $2,999 shipped (Reg. $3,800+)

Amazon Father’s Day Sale has Kindle E-readers up to 25% off, Echo discounts too!

Sony DualShock PS4 controllers $40: gold, silver, camo, red, white, more

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

Favorite Gear

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

Anker PowerCore 26800

Anker PowerCore 26800

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!

View THe Guide

9to5Toys

9to5Toys

View THe Guide

9to5Toys Lunch Break

9to5Toys Lunch Break

View THe Guide