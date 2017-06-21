Burger King’s Home-triggering ‘Ok, Google’ ad nabs award, called ‘best abuse of technology’

While Cannes is more well-known for its film festival, there is also a subsequent event focused on advertising and communications. At the 2017 Cannes Lions, the invasive and quickly shut down Burger King clip that hijacked “Ok, Google” won a top ad award, while Tilt Brush and Google Earth VR also grabbed honors.

The “Google Home for the Whopper” campaign grabbed (via Business Insider) the “Grand Prix” award in the Direct category. Back in April, Burger King aired a 15-second ad that included the phrase “Ok, Google, what is the Whopper burger.”

This would perform a Google Search that read the introduction to the Wikipedia entry for the burger. In effect, the chain was able to extend the length of the ad and keep their brand in people’s minds. So much so, that a member on the award panel called it “the best abuse of technology.”

For this, Burger King and ad agency David Miami grabbed the top prize, but by just a single vote.

Meanwhile, Google proper nabbed a Gold Lion in the Lion Innovation category for Tilt Brush. Acquired in 2015, the 3D drawing app is widely considered a top non-game virtual reality experience. In the same category, Google Earth VR also received a Bronze Lion for allowing users to virtually explore the globe.