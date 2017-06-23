9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung 32″ Monitor $249, Fossil Gen Q Smartwatches from $89, Sennheiser HD 579 Headphones $150, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST.

New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Samsung 32-inch Curved FHD Monitor w/ HDMI inputs: $249 shipped (Reg. up to $350)

Fossil Gen Q Smartwatches for iOS/Android on sale from $89

Sennheiser HD 579 Headphones: $150 (Reg. $200) | Amazon

iOttie Easy One Touch Mini iPhone/Android Car Mount $14 Prime shipped

Dell and Canon AirPrint All-in-One Color Laser Printers from $130

Review: Amazon’s Dash Wand makes ordering your favorite items easier than ever

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Electra’s new eBikes pair signature style with a 100-mile max range

Nike reportedly set to open official Amazon storefront

Iotty Smart Switch beautifies the home in both modern tech and aesthetics