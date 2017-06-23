9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung 32″ Monitor $249, Fossil Gen Q Smartwatches from $89, Sennheiser HD 579 Headphones $150, more
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Samsung 32-inch Curved FHD Monitor w/ HDMI inputs: $249 shipped (Reg. up to $350)
Fossil Gen Q Smartwatches for iOS/Android on sale from $89
Sennheiser HD 579 Headphones: $150 (Reg. $200) | Amazon
iOttie Easy One Touch Mini iPhone/Android Car Mount $14 Prime shipped
Dell and Canon AirPrint All-in-One Color Laser Printers from $130
LG Force Bluetooth Water-Resistant Headset $27 (Reg. $50), more
Review: Amazon’s Dash Wand makes ordering your favorite items easier than ever
What to wear for your July 4th cookouts, parties and more
9to5Rewards: Logitech MK850 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Dell 13-inch 2-in-1 2GHz/4GB/128GB SSD Laptop $500 (Reg. $700+)
- Nike SNKRS app adds AR features for exclusive sneaker releases
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: True Skate, Ticket to Ride, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Ninja Turtles $10, For Honor Deluxe $30, more
- Daily Deals: Samson RTE 2 Bluetooth Headphones $30, more
- TiVo DVR Summer Flash Sale: Roamio 1TB $300 (Reg. $400), more
- LG Force Bluetooth Water-Resistant Headset $27 (Reg. $50), more
- Pick up an Alcatel Ideal Prepaid 4G Android Smartphone for just $15
- Black Friday in July Magazines from $3.50/yr: Wired, Dwell, GQ, ESPN, more
- Suaoki Power Bank w/ 400A Peak Jump Starter for $22 Prime shipped
- Get a best-selling Beef Jerky Sample Box effectively free after $10 Amazon credit
- Rebecca Minkoff Private Handbag Sale takes 50% off favorites
- Denon Professional 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver w/ AirPlay and Bluetooth $714 (Reg. $1,000)
- Schlage Camelot Keyboard Entry Lock from $70, today only
- Seville 17-inch Oscillating Personal Tower Fan for $20 Prime shipped (Reg. $25)
- Stanley Premium Home Paint Kit w/ rollers, tray & more from $5.50 Prime shipped
- The best Apple Watch docks and stands from just $7
- Save $300 on the prev. gen Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar
- Milanese Loop Stainless Steel Apple Watch bands from $6 Prime shipped
- Apple 9.7-inch iPad Pro up to $150 off + tax benefits for some shoppers
- App Store Free App of the Week: Telepaint goes free for the very first time (Reg. $3)
- Pandemic The Board Game for iOS just hit its all-time low at $1 (Reg. $3+)
- Kingdom Rush Origins and Frontiers for iOS drop to $1 ea. (Reg. up to $5)
- Reckless Getaway iOS arcade racer free for first time in years (Reg. $1)
- Set Your Price on the World’s Biggest Mac App Bundle ($604 Value)
- Steam Summer Mac/PC Game Sale from $1: Portal, Tomb Raider, Stardew, Dust, more
- Word Seek HD for iOS now free for first time in nearly a year (Reg. up to $2)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Electra’s new eBikes pair signature style with a 100-mile max range
Nike reportedly set to open official Amazon storefront
Iotty Smart Switch beautifies the home in both modern tech and aesthetics
- Meeting Owl could finally provide the seamless conference call you’ve longed for
- Sega brings its most iconic titles to iOS/Android for free: Sonic, Phantasy Star, more
- Kickstarter Gold brings back popular projects with new features, for a limited time
- Sony’s KOOV building blocks get your kids coding and building robots in no time
- Apple’s awesome Levi’s jean jackets and pins from WWDC can now be yours
- Amazon announces new Prime Wardrobe service for easy home try-ons
- Anker set to launch its Liberty+ Apple AirPod competitors today from $89
- Nokia finalizes Withings rebranding and shows off new scale, blood pressure monitor
- Netflix introduces interactive content where your kids choose how the story unfolds
- Depict Frame’s 49-inch 4K display brings museum-quality art to our homes
- Ring announces new Video Doorbell 2 with 1080p feeds, removable battery pack
- Lock&Go is the first sports armband for your iPhone that is a snap to use
- Hasbro’s first subscription crate brings exclusive games right to your doorstep
- Best Console Releases for June: ARMS, Morrowind, Crash Bandicoot, more
- The Samsara Smart Suitcase comes complete with integrated power bank and USB-C ports
- Bang and Olufsen’s new E4 earbuds sport gesture controls, updated ANC tech
- Atari confirmed to be developing brand new gaming console
- 8Bitdo details two new Switch Controllers with retro designs + a Bluetooth speaker
- Amazon unveils new Dash Wand w/ built-in Alexa + free $20 credit
- Philips’ 4K UHDTVs w/ HDR, built-in Chromecast & Google Assistant support, available now
- Should you join the Subscription Box craze? Here are a few of our favorites…
- Mistbox saves you up to 30% on A/C usage thanks to its smart features
- Sphero’s latest toy is an AI Spider-Man that entertains your kids
- Røst’s iPhone control and intelligent software perfectly roasts any coffee bean
- Grovemade’s new leather Apple Watch bands now available from $79
- Qolsys’s IQ Panel 2 could be the only smart home system you’ll need