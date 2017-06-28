Google Photos begins rollout of Suggested Sharing, Shared Libraries to Android, iOS, web

Two of the biggest Google Photos features announced at I/O 2017 are beginning to rollout today. Suggested Sharing automatically recommends images to send out, while Shared Libraries allow whole collections to be continuously forwarded to another person.

Suggested Sharing coincides with the addition of a new “Sharing” tab in the bottom bar of the mobile apps, while the section is now elevated to the left-hand navigation column on the web. It provides a centralized view of pictures and videos that have been shared with you, as well as the ones you’ve sent out.

At the top of the page is a carousel of images that you might want to share based on your previous habits and the people featured in them. Google’s machine learning prowess also detects and factors in meaningful events when providing suggestions.

Before sharing through Photos, email, or phone number, users have the option to review the pictures.

Meanwhile, Shared Libraries is especially geared towards families and allows for an entire library to be continuously shared. There are also a number of more limited sharing options, including just photos from a specific date onwards or images that only feature particular individuals.

Shared collections are quickly accessible from a new section in the navigation drawer, with a shortcut that also shows the photos you are sharing.

Recipients have the option to automatically save all incoming photos or just select ones. By saving, those pictures will be added to their library for easy searching and use in Google Photos creations.

Both sharing features will rollout this week to Android, iOS, and the web.

