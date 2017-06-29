OnePlus 5 owners reporting ‘jelly’ scrolling lag issue

Despite the light Android build and immense power of the OnePlus 5, the company is still facing some issues with the phone when it comes to optimization. Quite a few OnePlus 5 owners are reporting a new issue with the device described as “jelly scrolling.”

This issue relates directly to scrolling on the device where things such as web pages will stretch or condense portions of the content while scrolling. In practice, it almost looks like the content is under water or moving in slow motion. You can see it in action here. If you’re having trouble noticing it in the video, what’s happening is that, when scrolling up or down, images and text are bunched up until scrolling is stopped.

The cause is unclear, but it’s certainly something that could easily pull a user out of the experience when using their device. It doesn’t seem to be happening to all OnePlus 5 owners, so if you’ve just purchased one, you may not experience this problem. Some users think the issue could be due to the behavior of VSYNC on the OnePlus 5 or even the way the display is mounted, but neither of those seems very likely.

Like the touch latency issue that popped up on last year’s OnePlus 3, I wouldn’t really call this issue a deal breaker, but I can see why it would become really annoying. Since so many users are reporting the problem, it seems likely that OnePlus has to at least be aware of and looking into the situation. However, there’s no indication yet that the company is working on a fix. Hopefully, this won’t turn out like the touch latency issue which was never fully fixed.

