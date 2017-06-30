‘Ok Google’ hotword not working in Android Auto, workaround available as fix incoming

Rolled out to Android Auto last December, “Ok Google” is particularly useful and convenient while driving. However, a recent bug appears to be disabling the hotword functionality for some. Fortunately, Google has isolated the issue and has a workaround until the fix is ready.

Several users in the Android Auto User Community this week began noticing how their car head units don’t pick up the “Ok Google” hotword after a recent update to the Android Auto app.

Notably, the command continues to work on other devices, including in the Android Auto app. Reports range across both newer and older versions of Android, as well as various car models.

A Googler from the Android Auto team has since confirmed the issue — seemingly related to version 7.4 of the Google app — and notes that a fix is being worked on. In the meantime, Google has provided a workaround:

Open the Google app Google Search. At the top left, tap Menu and then Settings. Tap Voice and then “Ok Google” detection. Turn off “Say ‘Ok Google’ any time” or “From any screen” or “Always on” option (the top one in the menu).

Unfortunately, it disables the hotword on other devices, so hopefully the proper fix is coming soon. Till then, commands can still be issued by pressing the voice input button on steering wheels and dashboards.

