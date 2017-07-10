9to5Toys Lunch Break: Oculus Rift + Touch Controller $399, ASUS ZenWatch 3 $195, WD Elements 3TB Portable HDD $90, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Oculus Rift + Touch Controller VR Bundle drops to just $399 shipped (Reg. $600)
ASUS ZenWatch 3 Smartwatch drops to $195 before tomorrow’s likely OS update
Daily Deals: WD Elements Portable 3TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive $90, more
Samsung Galaxy S8+ (unlocked): $666 (Reg. $850) | eBay
DJI Osmo Mobile Smartphone Gimbal for $239 (Reg. $299)
Amazon gives preview of Prime Day deals: Echo 50% off, Kindle Paperwhite $90, much more!
Amazon announces Prime Day 2017 with fresh deals every five minutes, exclusive Alexa offers
How to prepare for Prime Day 2017: free credits, Alexa discounts and more!
Amazon offers $10 credits when you order an Alexa deal ahead of Prime Day 2017
Amazon offers $10 credits for Prime Day when you stream a movie for the first time
Amazon offers 4-months of Music Unlimited Streaming Service for $1 [Prime]
Amazon’s new FREE No-Rush Shipping brings deep discounts for Prime members
Review: Nomad’s new Sport Apple Watch Strap blends bright colors and style for $50
Hands-on: StarTech’s desktop SATA dock for 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch drives [Video]
Hands-on w/ iClever’s Lightning-enabled 15,000mAh Battery Pack
9to5Rewards: WD My Passport SSD 1TB USB-C Portable Hard Drive [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Anker PowerCore 26800mAh Power Bank w/ 3 USB Ports $42, more
- Toys R Us goes 20% off sitewide to compete with Prime Day, no-membership required
- Yi 4K+ Action Cam drops to Amazon all-time low at $280 shipped, more from $100
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Drop Flip, Word², Pool Break 3D, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Titanfall 2 Deluxe $16, Assassin’s Creed Ezio $25, more
- Today’s Amazon Gold Box has up to 60% off watches from Timex, Fossil and more
- Inateck iPad Air/Pro Keyboard Cover for $16.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $33)
- Onkyo 7.2 Channel Network A/V Receiver w/ AirPlay $399 shipped (Reg. $499)
- Eero 802.11ac Mesh Home Wi-Fi System 3-pack: $300 shipped (Reg. $400)
- Chromecast Bundles w/ 1-mo. DirecTV Now $25 or Google Home $100
- OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker drops to $40 shipped (Reg. $50)
- Amazon 1-Day Briggs and Riley luggage sale up to 40% off, prices starting from $93
- Hot Wheels Ai Intelligent Racing Starter Kit now $45 shipped (Reg. $60)
- Take your Echo on-the-road with Mpow’s Battery Base for $37 (Reg. $49)
- Apple 9.7″ iPad Pro in multiple configurations now $150 off, starting at $450
- Apple 2017 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB on sale from $289, 128GB $389
- Anker iPhone 7/6/s PowerCore 2200mAh PowerCore Battery Case $32 shipped
- App Store Free App of the Week: Ridge Racer Slipstream free for first time in years (Reg. $3)
- Pool Break 3D Billiards on iOS now available for free (Reg. $1)
- Learn how to tie Knots in 3D on your iOS device for free (Reg. $2)
- Sorcery! interactive adventure on iOS now free for the very first time (Reg. $5)
- Final Fantasy Tactics War of the Lions for iOS now 50% off from $6 (Reg. $15)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
The new Kodama Obsidian 3D printer starts at under $100, pre-order now
Spider-Man: Homecoming-themed gear to get you hyped for the film
- Vintage Electric’s Café eBike flaunts 1950’s style with modern-day tech
- Latch makes the outside lock on your smart home just as intelligent as the inside
- Sony brings PS4 titles to its on-demand PS Now service: God of War, WWE, more [Deal]
- Seedo’s at-home hydroponic lab is packed with sensors and features for easy harvesting
- Your Nintendo Switch becomes truly portable w/ the SFANS dock
- AOC and F. A. Porsche team up on the “world’s thinnest IPS panel” monitors
- Alibaba launches new Tmall Genie digital assistant and smart speaker
- Daft Punk’s Roland 909 drum machine just sold for an exorbitant amount of money
- You must see this hand-made Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch [Video]
- PowerPlant has USB-A/C ports and can even power your TV away from home
- GeoOrbital Wheel’s futuristic design takes your bike electric in 60 seconds
- Baserock could be a music lover’s ultimate daypack with its integrated bass
- Namco Museum with Pac-Mac VS. coming to Nintendo Switch in July [Video]
- StarCraft is getting remastered for Mac/PC in full 4K, coming in August
- Watch as LEGO Master Builders construct a 9-foot tall Statue of Liberty [Video
- A guide to packing the perfect picnic for your friends and family to enjoy