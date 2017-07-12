Samsung reportedly unveiling Galaxy Note 8 on August 23rd in NYC to meet early launch date

Following a well-reviewed launch with the Galaxy S8 earlier this year, Samsung is looking to put the Note 7 completely in its past with the upcoming Galaxy Note 8. With a launch imminent, today we’re getting the first details on when Samsung’s next flagship will be unveiled to the world.

The best gifts for Android users

According to a report from The Bell (via The Investor), Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy Note 8 on August 23rd, just a few weeks from now. Like with the Galaxy S8, The Investor reports the company is expected to launch the phone at an event in New York City.

Apparently, Samsung has recently decided to advance the date of this event in order to meet earlier launch dates. This comes at the same time as reports speculate that Apple could be delaying the next iPhone due to supply constraints. If that is the case, an earlier Note launch could certainly grab the attention of customers. Of course, an earlier launch to beat Apple to the punch is part of what botched the Note 7’s life cycle, so we’ll have to see how this one plays out for Samsung. Hopefully, the earlier launch doesn’t hurt quality control in any way.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 is expected to pull a lot of inspiration from the Galaxy S8 as previous Notes have done. The phablet is expected to have a 6.3-inch Infinity Display with its famous S-Pen and top-notch specifications. Pricing could be considerably higher than other Notes as well, but obviously, we’ll have to wait a few more weeks to get final confirmation on that.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news!