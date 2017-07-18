Moto E4 coming to MetroPCS for free with rebate

The Moto E4 was already one of our top recommendations for shoppers on a tight budget, thanks to its decent build quality, fast performance, and excellent fingerprint sensor. Now, MetroPCS is further sweetening the deal. Available July 31 on the T-Mobile-owned prepaid carrier, the Moto E4 will run just $49 after instant rebate for existing customers (MSRP $129 for device-only sales).

Better still, new MetroPCS customers porting in a number from another carrier can get the phone for $0 when activating. You’ll still end up paying taxes on the phone’s regular price upfront, along with the activation costs involved with switching, but this makes the phone more affordable than ever.

The Moto E4 has a 5-inch 720p display, a long-lasting 2800 mAh battery, and a surprisingly decent 8 MP camera. It’s even running one of the most recent versions of Android Nougat, 7.1.1. Our review of the phone was overwhelmingly positive, and especially if you’re looking to switch carriers, this is definitely a deal worth considering.