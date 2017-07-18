OnePlus releases its weather app to Google Play for faster updates

One of the best trends in Android over the past few years has been the move of pushing system apps into the Google Play Store to speed up updates. Rather than dealing with full system updates, the individual apps can be painlessly updated as needed. Today, OnePlus has pushed another of its system apps to Google Play, the weather app.

OnePlus’ weather app is pretty simple, but it gets the job done well with a good-looking, minimal UI. The app has the ability to display weather info with dynamic animations and can even send you weather alerts. It also has easy multi-city management, and weather updates can be shared via text, email, or social media.

Right now the app is very simple, but it is pretty accurate given its partnership with Accuweather. With this move to the Play Store, it seems like that OnePlus has even more planned for the application.

OnePlus Weather is available on Google Play now with the requirement of owning a OnePlus smartphone, including the OnePlus 5.