Samsung hosting Galaxy Unpacked event on August 23rd for the Galaxy Note 8

Samsung has just announced that it will be hosting Galaxy Unpacked 2017 in New York City on August 23rd to announce a “highly anticipated addition to the Galaxy Roster.” Based off of this and the Gif that the company just tweeted out featuring an S-Pen, it is safe to assume that this will be the Samsung Galaxy Note 8…

Samsung appears to want to launch the Note 8 earlier this year than the company has with the Note line in the past. We don’t know the official reasoning for this, but it might be due in part by last year’s recalling of the Note 7.

What we do know about the Note 8 is that it is most likely going to feature a 6.3-inch Infinity Display much like that found on the Galaxy S8 and S8+. Additionally, it will, of course, come with the standard S-Pen, top of the line specs, and potentially a dual-camera setup.

The unveiling is set to take place at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City on August 23rd. The event and the Note 8 presentation itself will start at 11 am EST.

If you’re interested in watching the official unveiling of the Galaxy Note 8 live, Samsung will be streaming the event on www.news.samsung.com, www.samsung.com, and www.samsungmobilepress.com.

