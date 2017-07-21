Razer reportedly developing a smartphone for ‘hardcore gamers’

Back in January, Nexbit announced that the company was being acquired by Razer. While nothing had been confirmed prior to the acquisition, Razer, a company that makes high-end gaming accessories and laptops, was rumored to be working on its own smartphone.

Now Razer is working to file for an IPO with a valuation between $3 and $5 billion and will use some of that money to help build said smartphone, possibly with technology gained from Nextbit…

According to a source for Bloomberg, Razer is currently preparing to file for an initial public offering at the Hong Kong stock exchange. Having sold more than $1 billion in products over the last three years and holding a dominant position in the estimated $117 billion global video gaming industry, Razer is hoping for a valuation between $3 and $5 billion.

As Razer is known for its gaming products, it would be safe to assume that its smartphone will be designed with gaming in mind. The company’s acquisition of Nextbit and the Android-powered Ouya gaming system will hopefully help the company produce a smartphone that is, according to Bloomberg, “tailored for its consumer base of hardcore gamers.”

Razer’s IPO filing isn’t expected until October so you’ll probably have to wait a while longer before the company releases its phone. There is no word yet on if this handset will be Nextbit branded, but if it’s made for “hardcore gamers,” we’d hedge our bets on the side of not-so-much.

