Google reorders layout of web app launcher, only affects new & un-customized users

Back in February, the Google Bar found on the upper-right corner of every Google web page was updated with a faster notification panel that uses Material Design. Today’s update is more minor and sees a new default layout for the app launcher that prioritizes key Google services.

Nintendo Switch

This reordered layout is aimed at new Google users and those who have yet to customize the launcher, which is done by pressing down on an icon and dragging. The new default order more prominently features commonly used apps like Gmail, Drive, and Docs.

In fact, right after a shortcut to the My Account management page is Gmail, followed by Drive, and then the Docs, Sheets, and Slides suite. New apps like Hangouts Meet and Cloud Search for enterprise accounts are also present, as are the recently revamped Sites and Contacts apps.

This new layout will not be pushed those who have already carefully customized their app launchers. It will only go into effect for new users and those who haven’t already customized the launcher.

This new layout is rolling out on Tuesday, August 1st to all users.

Current New

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: