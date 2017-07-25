OnePlus explains why the OnePlus 5 was rebooting when calling emergency numbers

Among other issues that have popped up on the phone, OnePlus faced a serious problem with the OnePlus 5 earlier this month. Users were reporting that the phone was rebooting when calling 911 (or other emergency numbers), and OnePlus was thankfully able to fix it. Today, the company has come out with an explanation on what was going on.

The best gifts for Android users

OnePlus 5 owners were reporting that, upon calling emergency numbers such as 911 or 999, the phone would simply reboot. Not everyone was affected, but many of those who were seemed to experience the issue consistently. Obviously, a fix was needed. OnePlus was quick to push out an update within just a few days which fixed the problem for the original owner and seemingly everyone else affected.

Why was the phone rebooting in the first place? Many speculated that it was due to the phone sending out its location to the emergency operator, and they weren’t all that wrong. OnePlus explains that the source of the issue was tied to some users on a VoLTE network when the OTDOA protocol was enacted, a method of transmitting location to emergency operators. OnePlus says that it worked with Qualcomm to resolve the issue globally on OnePlus 5 devices.

Last week, we received distressing news regarding an issue related to dialing an emergency number on the OnePlus 5. Late last week an update was released to resolve the issue. We would like to provide additional information on the emergency call issue. The source of this issue was related to a modem memory usage issue that triggered a reboot. This reboot was a random occurrence for some users on VoLTE network where OTDOA protocol was triggered when placing an emergency call. We have worked with our partners at Qualcomm to resolve this issue globally.

The software update which fixes this issue has been available for OnePlus 5 devices since last Friday and should be available to all OnePlus 5 owners globally at this point.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: