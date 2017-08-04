YouTube Music now allows you to save individual songs, playlists, and albums offline

While we wait for YouTube Music and Google Play Music to merge into a singular, more cohesive service, Google is updating the former to now allow users to save individual songs, playlists, and albums for offline use. This is a pretty basic feature that should have been included a while ago, but we’re glad to see it finally make an appearance.

Sigma 18-35mm Lens

In order to save tunes for offline listening, find the song you want, tap the “Save to offline videos” option, and then choose the file type for how you want to save your songs. You can choose between audio only, medium (360p), and HD (720p), and once you select the option you want for the first time, YouTube Music will set that as your default for saving future selections (this can be changed in the settings, of course).

To listen to all of the songs that you’ve downloaded, go to your account page, tap the offline option, and from here you’ll be able to see all of the songs, playlists, and albums that you’ve saved to your device to listen to when you’re without a data connection.

YouTube Music previously allowed you to save music offline through its Offline Mixtape feature, but this automatically selected songs for you based off of your listening habits and what Google thought you’d like to listen to. As such, having more precise control over the songs you want to save offline is a very welcome update.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: