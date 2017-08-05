Asus ZenFone AR: Now available from Amazon for $599

The Asus ZenFone AR – the world’s first phone that supports Google Daydream VR and Tango AR – is now available for purchase in the US through Amazon. The ZenFone AR went up for preorder on Verizon earlier this week for $648, but if you’re on a GSM network and don’t like being stuck in monthly payment plans, Amazon now has you covered.

Amazon has two versions of the ZenFone AR to choose from, including a 6GB RAM/64GB storage model and an 8GB RAM/128 storage variant. The former costs $599 (the same model that Verizon is selling for $49 more), whereas the latter will set you back $699.

Our first impressions of the ZenFone AR are quite positive following some initial hands-on time, and while we’ll have our final verdict coming soon in a full review, the $599 asking price is very reasonable considering just how much Asus crammed into the ZenFone AR’s 9mm thick body.

The front of the ZenFone AR is home to a 5.7-inch 2560 x 1440 Super AMOLED display, is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 processor, has a 23MP camera on the back, and a 3,300 mAh battery for getting you through a full day of use. And, on top of the regular Android 7.0 Nougat experience, you’ve got Daydream and Tango features to play with as well.

If you’re interested, you can purchase the Asus ZenFone AR here.

