Asus ZenFone AR: Now available for pre-order from Verizon for $648

Back at CES in January, Asus unveiled two new phones: the Zenfone 3 Zoom and the Zenfone AR. While the 3 Zoom went on sale back in May, Asus has been quiet on when it would finally make the Zenfone AR available to customers. Without any official announcement, the Zenfone AR showed up on Verizon’s website today for pre-order…

The Asus Zenfone AR is the first smartphone to be Tango-enabled and Daydream-ready. We learned back in May that it would be a Verizon exclusive. The ZenFone AR feature a 5.7-inch QHD AMOLED display, 6GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 821 processor, and 128GB of storage.

Below is Verizon’s description of the Zenfone AR:

A Verizon exclusive, the ASUS Zenfone AR is the world’s first smartphone that lets you experience both AR (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality) using one device. Transform the world around you with Google Tango on a large 5.7-inch HD screen. Enjoy a whole library of virtual reality games and experiences with Google Daydream View.* Capture stunning 23 MP photos, record videos in 4k resolution and take your time exploring new worlds with a long-lasting 3300mAh battery.

If you want to pre-order the handset, you can do so by jumping on over to Verizon’s website. To get the device to show up, you will need to have the site show all Asus phones available for pre-order. According to the listing, the Zenfone AR will either cost you $27 a month for 24 months, or you can purchase it outright for $648.

As for when Verizon will ship the handset, we don’t know yet. Droid-Life did receive a tip that the carrier would begin selling the smartphone starting tomorrow so ideally it will start shipping soon.

