Samsung will reportedly debut a ‘Force Touch’ feature on the Galaxy Note 8

One of Apple’s signature features since the iPhone 6s has been “3D Touch,” and some Android OEMs have since adopted similar technology. We’ve yet to see this in a major Android flagship though, but a new report out of Korea is claiming that Samsung is getting ready to bring a version of the feature to the upcoming Galaxy Note 8.

ETNews reports (via The Investor) that Samsung has built the Note 8 with a pressure-sensitive display, allowing the phone to take advantage of a new “Force Touch” feature. We saw a preview of this on the Galaxy S8 with a pressure-sensitive home button, but on the Note 8 things will likely be expanded a bit.

Instead of solely being used for navigation, the Note 8 will also use the feature to open “hidden” menus to access shortcuts and other features.

The force touch, also called 3-D touch, will use the same solution adopted for the current Galaxy S8 to replace all the functionality of a home button and open a hidden menu with shortcuts to different features.

It’s possible we could see Samsung using Android’s App Shortcuts for this feature, or it could be working on other options. Huawei was one of the first to adopt this feature on its Mate S, but it wasn’t used for much outside of simple things like zooming in on photos in the gallery.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 will debut later this month on August 23rd. The phone is expected to offer a massive 6.3-inch display, dual cameras, a Snapdragon 835 paired with 6GB of RAM, and a design similar to the Galaxy S8.