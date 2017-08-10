Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie is official with dual 20MP + 8MP front-facing cameras

The popularity of the almighty selfie is something that refuses to die, and this point is on full display with Asus’s recently announced ZenFone 4 Selfie and ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro. The majority of these two phones isn’t anything all that special, but if you like to Snap, Tweet, Insta, and Periscope every second of your life, this might just be the phone for you.

Starting off with the elephant in the room, the ZenFone 4 Selfie is all about providing users with the best possible selfie experience around. Both the regular Selfie and Selfie Pro have dual front-facing cameras, but the former has a 20 MP + 8MP setup, whereas the latter has a 24MP + 5MP one. Both phones come with a front-facing flash to accompany their dual selfie shooters, and the secondary lens on each allows for 120-degree wide-angle shots.

As for the rest of what the phones have to offer, it’s a pretty standard mid-range affair. Both phones have a screen that measures in at 5.5-inches, but the ZenFone 4 Selfie’s resolution is down to 1280 x 720, while the Selfie Pro amps things up to 1920 x 1080. Also different between the two phones is the Selfie’s Snapdragon 430 processor and the Selfie Pro’s Snapdragon 625 chipset.

Both the Selfie and Selfie Pro come equipped with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, a single 16MP rear camera, a front-mounted fingerprint scanner, and Android 7.0 Nougat. Those may not be the most impressive specs we’ve ever seen, but for customers who care only about getting the best selfie possible, they should get the job done for all of your best glamor shots.

The Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie costs €299.99 ($351 USD), and the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro costs €399.99 ($468 USD). Both handsets are currently on sale on the Asus Shop is France, and at this time, there’s no word as to whether or not either the Selfie or Selfie Pro will be expanding to more countries.

