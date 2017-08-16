9to5Toys Lunch Break: Huawei Mate 9 $450, Huawei Stainless Steel Smartwatch $200, Gear VR Headset $28, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Huawei Mate 9 64GB drops to $450 shipped in both colors at Amazon

Sport a stylish Huawei Black Stainless Steel Smartwatch for $200 (Reg. $275+)

Daily Deals: Samsung Gear 2016 Virtual Reality Headset $28, more

Microsoft Surface 3 Tablet 64GB $255 shipped for today only (Refurb, Orig. $499)

Philips Hue White Wireless Dimming Kit goes 20% off, now $28 shipped

Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Touch Keyboard hits all-time low at $18 Prime shipped

Having a trustworthy VPN on your side is important, grab a two-year subscription for $47

Best back-to-school backpacks from $30: Timbuk2, OGIO, Kenneth Cole, more

Best back-to-school gear and gadgets to upgrade your workspace

Review: NuForce BE2 Bluetooth Earbuds rock solid sound at a compelling price

9to5Rewards: Anker Bluetooth Audio Package w/ Speaker + Headphones [Giveaway]

MORE NEW DEALS:

Amazon 1-Day MacBook/DSLR Bag sale starting from $13 Prime shipped

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Twelve South unveils matte black aluminum Curve stand for MacBook

FrontRow wearable cam captures all of life’s best moments so you don’t have to

Samsung unveils new T5 USB-C portable solid-state drives, priced from $130