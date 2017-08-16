9to5Toys Lunch Break: Huawei Mate 9 $450, Huawei Stainless Steel Smartwatch $200, Gear VR Headset $28, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Huawei Mate 9 64GB drops to $450 shipped in both colors at Amazon
Sport a stylish Huawei Black Stainless Steel Smartwatch for $200 (Reg. $275+)
Daily Deals: Samsung Gear 2016 Virtual Reality Headset $28, more
Microsoft Surface 3 Tablet 64GB $255 shipped for today only (Refurb, Orig. $499)
Philips Hue White Wireless Dimming Kit goes 20% off, now $28 shipped
Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Touch Keyboard hits all-time low at $18 Prime shipped
Having a trustworthy VPN on your side is important, grab a two-year subscription for $47
Best back-to-school backpacks from $30: Timbuk2, OGIO, Kenneth Cole, more
Best back-to-school gear and gadgets to upgrade your workspace
eBay 20% off back-to-school promo code: save on backpacks, tech and more!
Review: NuForce BE2 Bluetooth Earbuds rock solid sound at a compelling price
Hands-on: DODOcase handcrafted bookbound case for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro [Video]
9to5Rewards: Anker Bluetooth Audio Package w/ Speaker + Headphones [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Amazon 1-Day MacBook/DSLR Bag sale starting from $13 Prime shipped
- Amazon Gatorade sale 30% off: protein bars & sports drinks from $11 Prime shipped
- Rachio’s best-selling Smart Sprinkler Controllers are on sale again from $150 shipped
- Lutron Caseta Smart Lighting Dimmer Bundle with HomeKit $120 shipped (Reg. $160)
- Smartphone Accessories: Anker 48W 4-Port USB Car Charger $14 Prime shipped, more
- Williams Sonoma End of Summer Sale takes an extra 20% off clearance
- Aukey 1080p Dash Cam w/ Night vision for $50 shipped (Reg. $70)
- MoviePass now lets you see a movie each day in theaters for $10/month
- Car and Driver Magazine – 4 yrs. for the price of one: $12 shipped
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Ghost Recon Wildlands $35, Prey $30, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Deus Ex GO, Jurassic Park, more
- Amazon offering free Xbox money with up to 10% off gift cards
- Ralph Lauren Back-to-Fall Event: 30% off $125 including jeans, sweaters & more
- Fire Sense Roman Fire Pit for only $41 shipped (Reg. $70+)
- Apple Watch Series 1/2 now $70 off with all color options starting at $199, more
- iTunes $100 gift card for $85 with email delivery from PayPal
- Nearly every iPad model is on sale today at Staples and B&H
- B&H knocks $500 off Apple’s 2016 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar (Tax NY/NJ only)
- Best Buy and B&H take up to $525 off 2016 MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar
- Apple 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar gets $150 discount (Tax NY/NJ only)
- Grab a GSM Unlocked 32GB iPhone 7 for $475 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $649)
- Massive iOS Final Fantasy Sale: titles now 50% off starting at just $4 + more
- Riptide GP2 iOS hydro jet racer free for first time in years + more
- Tsuro iOS board game goes free for the very first time (Reg. $3+)
- Readdle celebrates 10th anniversary w/ up to 50% off its most popular apps
- Apple award-winning 2Do for Mac hits lowest price in years at $25 (50% off)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Colorcube iOS/Apple TV puzzler now free (Reg. $1+)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Twelve South unveils matte black aluminum Curve stand for MacBook
FrontRow wearable cam captures all of life’s best moments so you don’t have to
Samsung unveils new T5 USB-C portable solid-state drives, priced from $130
- Roland intros new Serato DJ controllers with built-in drum machines
- Schlage smart locks now work with Android devices, available from $200
- Shonin is like a dashcam for your life that uploads to the cloud
- Klipsch Capitol One Speaker blends the style of yesteryear with today’s high tech
- Fusion is the “world’s most advanced” iOS-connected electric guitar
- How-to: create the best home coffee bar with these items
- Satechi introduces a pair of new USB-C adapters for Mac
- Tole’s sleek outdoor fireplace also cooks pizza, grills and more
- Glow is a device that lets you see your home’s energy output and helps lower costs
- Here is the “world’s very first charge and play case” for Nintendo Switch
- Klove Knob is a digital kitchen assistant that takes the guesswork out of cooking
- Motorola’s Gamepad Moto Mod costs $80, available for pre-order now at Verizon
- New Roku-enabled RCA TVs now available for purchase, priced from $250
- Waylens Secure360 dash cam records a 360-degree video of your car
- Anker’s new Alexa-powered Eufy Genie undercuts Echo Dot on price
- Pad & Quill debuts its new full-grain leather Apple Pencil Case
- Bang & Olufsen’s new BeoLab 50 offers unparalleled sound in a luxurious design
- Chamberlain’s new MyQ HomeKit Bridge launches with $50 introductory price
- Parrot combines with Tynker for new Mambo Code drone bundle
- Crosley Radio’s new Rocket Jukebox rocks retro style with room for 70 vinyl records
- Nintendo debuts the Metroid Samus Edition New 3DS XL
- Tile Pro boosts Bluetooth tracker range to 200 feet in stylish and rugged variants
- This high-tech charcoal grill starts as easy as a gas one
- Coach releases new Apple Watch Bands for fall that will have you standing out in style
- ShapeScale uses 3D scanning to visualize body fat loss, muscle gain and more