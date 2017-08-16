LG V30: Leaked render shows off handset from multiple angles

We’re less than a week away from the official announcement of the V30, but that hasn’t stopped leaked images of the handset from emerging. The latest to surface is a press render of the device that shows off the phone from almost every angle…

Thanks to Evan Blass on Twitter, we get a look at the LG V30 in all of its glory. Taking design cues from the G6, the V30 features a P-OLED FullVision display that looks gorgeous. Around back, we see that this silver model features the company’s iconic dual-camera setup used for taking wide-angle photos and a fingerprint sensor that doubles as a sleep/wake button.

These renders also confirm the slight curve found on both the front and back glass. This should make for a more comfortable phone to use in hand though it also makes the device easier to break if dropped.

At this point, there might not be much left to learn about the V30 when it’s officially announced on August 31 at IFA. Between multiple photos of the handset already having leaked and LG itself showing off new software features, all we don’t know for sure is when we’ll be able to buy it.

LG V30 [tipping for good service is always appreciated: https://t.co/NwZ9Q1RB0N] pic.twitter.com/NxAuLgrpE5 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 16, 2017

