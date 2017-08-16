Opinion: There are lots of great Android phones coming this fall, but I’m most excited about V30

Things are about to get exciting in the mobile landscape with just every Android OEM, as usual, prepping to release more new flagship smartphones. In the crowd there’s Google, Samsung, LG, Andy Rubin’s Essential, Huawei, Moto, and others prepping new releases. It goes without saying that there’s a lot to look forward to, but there is one I didn’t expect to be so excited about: the LG V30.

What’s coming?

Before we dive into why I’m so excited about the LG V30, let’s first take a look at what’s coming to the market this fall.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

First and foremost, there’s the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Debuting next week, the Note 8 is a big deal for Samsung in the wake of the disastrous Note 7. It’s expected to pull a lot from the successful Galaxy S8, including the ‘Infinity Display’ and Snapdragon 835, but will kick things up a notch with extra RAM and a dual-camera system. There’s a lot to look forward to here, but if Samsung’s rumored pricing is accurate, I have a feeling it’s going to be a deal breaker for many.

Essential Phone

What else can really be said about the Essential Phone? It looks great, but the issues that face every startup are starting to rear their ugly heads. It’s been delayed, we still don’t know a lot about it, and it costs a lot more than I’d personally be willing to pay for a first-generation phone from a small company (even if Andy Rubin is involved). Otherwise, its spec sheet looks close to top of the pack and its design is undeniably gorgeous.

Moto X4

Another phone on a different end of the spectrum is the Moto X4. While it’s not going to be a return to the customizable phone we once knew and loved, the Moto X4 looks like it could be a pretty compelling option given its specifications, design, and rumored pricing of just $400.

Huawei Mate 10

There’s also the Huawei Mate 10. While I still understand why some people just don’t care about Huawei phones, I’m personally excited to see what the company will deliver this fall. The Mate 9 was my second favorite phone in the past year (right behind the Pixel), but the company is going to face stiff competition this time around. Hopefully, its efforts in improving the battery life, camera, and adding a bezel-light display will give the competition a run for its money.

Pixel 2/XL

Then, of course, there’s the second generation of Google’s spectacular Pixel. The standard model is expected to be manufactured by HTC with the XL coming from LG — although Google will certainly claim ownership over both the hardware and software decisions on both. Both phones are set to bring a lot to the table, but the XL especially should have your attention. With a bezel-less design, front-facing speakers, and a refined design, Google’s new flagships are going to be impressive.

So Why The LG V30?

All this said, I’m currently most excited for the LG V30. It’s going to pack the powerful Snapdragon 835 (admittedly, other phones on this list will too), a revised software layer with new features, LG’s first mass-market p-OLED display, and a striking design. LG is taking a much more ambitious design approach compared to the LG G6. Where the G6 was kind of boring compared to the Galaxy S8, the V30 is expected to include some curves up front to better look the part of the premium phone it’s going to be.

Further, the V30 is confirmed to come with the same dual-camera system (which I love) with its wide-angle glory. The inclusion of a new sensor which has an incredible f/1.6 aperture is a huge added bonus. An f/1.6 aperture will be the largest we’ve ever seen of any smartphone setup, with the closest competitor being the Galaxy S8’s f/1.7 rating.

Potentially best of all, LG doesn’t seem to be blowing the price on the V30 out of proportion. According to at least one previous Korean report (which, admittedly, could end up meaning nothing for prices in the US), the phone is going to cost around $700 when it debuts, undercutting a lot of the competition.

But one big reason why I’m so excited about the LG V30 is because LG has really been stepping up its game this year. The V30 is going to have a premium spec sheet, headphone jack with a quad-DAC (if reports are to be believed) and of course other appreciated features like water resistance, but what we don’t yet know also makes this phone so intriguing.

For instance, just last week we learned that the V30 is going to include a new haptic motor from Immersion — which means it might just have the best vibration motor of any Android phone. As minor as that might seem in the big picture, it makes me wonder what else the company has up its sleeve on this phone. We’ll be on the ground at IFA to learn more.

