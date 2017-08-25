9to5Toys Lunch Break: UE BOOM 2 Bluetooth Speaker $99, Timbuk2 Messenger Bag Sale, Sony 65-inch 4K UHDTV $1,798, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Daily Deals: UE BOOM 2 Speaker $99, Logitech Harmony Smart Control $70, more
Timbuk2 Back-to-School sale: 30% off popular MacBook bags, messengers, more
Sony’s gorgeous 2017 65-inch 4K UHDTV has HDR, 4 HDMI inputs for $1,798
Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air is perfect for back-to-school at $775 shipped
Nike Flash Sale takes 50% off, two-days only: Roshe, NikeiD, Flyknit & more
- LL Bean Clearance Sale is live with up to 50% off apparel, outdoor gear & more
- Eddie Bauer takes an extra 50% off all clearance jackets, vests, shirts and more
- Backcountry Labor Day Sale takes 50% off apparael: Patagonia, Marmot, more
- Kenneth Cole takes up to 65% off with its Footwear Flash Sale
Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar $150 off at B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)
Best Buy re-launches Anniversary Sale with new discounts: Smart Home gear, Apple, more!
Build the ultimate macOS workflow with up to 74% off these top-rated apps
- Drop Flip Seasons physics puzzler now available for free on iOS (Reg. $3)
- Colossatron Massive World Threat on iOS now free for first time in years!
- The popular Flick Kick Field Goal on iOS now free for first time this year
Hands-on: Optoma’s UHD60 4K UHD projector is super sharp and only $1,999 [Video]
Review: Sensibo Sky is a simple yet productive solution to a smart A/C lifestyle
9to5Rewards: Clockwork Synergy’s new Perlon and NATO Apple Watch Bands [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Update your aging computer w/ the Samsung 850 EVO 500GB SSD from $130 shipped
- Raise your MacBook to eye-level w/ the Twelve South GhostStand for $25
- CyberPower 1500VA UPS keeps your gear online even when the power’s out for $125
- Smartphone Accessories: Jabra Elite Sport True Wireless Earbuds (refurb) for $90, more
- Bring the entire Battlestar Galactica series home on Blu-ray for $80 (Reg. $120)
- Amazon’s YETI Gold Box has the top-rated Hopper 30 Cooler for $175 shipped
- La La Land, Boss Baby, LEGO Batman Movie highlight Microsoft $1 HD rentals
- Give Your Weary Legs a Break with the Sitpack 2.0 Collapsible Seat: $40 (Orig. $65)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Ticket to Earth, Drop Flip Seasons, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Dishonored 2 from $20, Skyrim Special Edition $20, more
- Joss & Main Labor Day Sale is up to 75% off: home decor, furniture, bedding, more
- Moto G5 Plus Android Smartphone is a 9to5 favorite at $225 shipped (Reg. $300)
- Xfinity Mobile offering $200 off current iPhones with new service
- Cabela’s gift cards for 20% off: $100 for $80 shipped + more
- UNIQLO Labor Day Sale takes up to 33% off with prices starting at $8
- DSW takes up to $40 off your next purchase: adidas, New Balance, more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Otto smart door lock hits with a beautiful design, costly $699 price tag
Otterbox now lets anyone 3D print accessories for uniVERSE case system
Amazon announces Prime members will receive special Whole Foods perks, more
- How-to: style the pajama trend with these top items
- Toybox is an affordable iPhone & Android-driven 3D printer designed for kids
- Nintendo releases a brand new trailer for the SNES Classic Edition Console
- SousVide Supreme Touch+ could cook you the perfect meal every time
- This Thunderbolt 3 hard drive/SSD enclosure looks like a mini cheese-grater Mac Pro
- Square is bringing Final Fantasy XV to iOS and Android [Video]
- M. Gemi Sneaker is back in stock after 1,000 person waitlist + styles you can buy now
- Western Digital releases My Book external RAID USB-C drives with up to 20TB capacity, more
- Pre-order the COACH x Selena Gomez Collection today with prices starting at $50
- The Exway X1 smart skateboard is designed for all riders with speeds up to 25mph
- The Apollo Cloud 2 Duo simplifies at-home cloud storage w/ Apple-friendly features
- CrazyPi could be the first DIY robot that features IoT solutions
- Xbox One X pre-orders are now live at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, more!
- Sony teases mysterious new product as Xbox One X pre-orders go live?
- JBL’s upcoming Boombox Bluetooth Speaker is a monster with all-day battery life
- F1 2017 arrives Aug 25 for Mac, check out the new gameplay trailer [Video]
- TEKKEN fighting game series comes to iOS and Android [Video]
- HEXA is a highly maneuverable six-legged robot that will be available soon
- Nintendo unveils the new Splatoon 2 Switch bundle for North America
- Twelve South unveils matte black aluminum Curve stand for MacBook
- FrontRow wearable cam captures all of life’s best moments so you don’t have to
- Schlage smart locks now work with Android devices, available from $200
- Shonin is like a dashcam for your life that uploads to the cloud
- Our first look at the new interactive Planet of the Apes Last Frontier experience [Video]
- Roland intros new Serato DJ controllers with built-in drum machines
- Klipsch Capitol One Speaker blends the style of yesteryear with today’s high tech