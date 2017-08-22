LG V30+ logo revealed — will likely offer minor improvements over the regular V30

LG will be unveiling the LG V30 on August 31 in Berlin ahead of IFA 2017, and while we’re already expecting this handset to pack a seriously impressive punch, it looks like LG will be releasing an even more powerful variant of the phone with the LG V30+…

Sigma 18-35mm Lens

A report earlier this month suggested that LG would be releasing a V30 Plus smartphone with more storage compared to the regular V30 (128GB up from 64GB), a higher quality audio system, and the addition of fast-wireless charging support.

Today, Evan Blass shared an image (see below) of what appears to be the official logo for the enhanced variant of the V30.

Aside from a confirmation that the phone will be called the LG V30+ rather than the LG V30 Plus like we were initially expecting, nothing else is revealed here. LG announced the G6+ not too long after the release of the regular G6, and similar to what we’re expecting with the V30+, the G6+’s main features included more RAM, storage, and new color options.

In case there was any doubt… pic.twitter.com/dXdKUs7uuH — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 22, 2017

LG has been pretty vocal about the V30, but it’s yet to make any direct mention of the V30+. The G6+ was originally released in South Korea before making its way to other markets, but it never did find its way here to the United States. Assuming that LG follows a similar release pattern with the V30+, don’t hold your breath for seeing this device launch in the US anytime soon.

As for the regular LG V30, some of the key features we’re expecting include a P-OLED FullVision display, dual rear cameras with an industry-first f/1.6 aperture, a host of new features with LG’s UX 6.0+ software, and plenty more.

The LG V30 is rumored to feature a starting price tag of $700, with the V30+’s price beginning at a higher $875. We don’t know if LG will be talking about the V30+ alongside the announcement of the V30 on August 31, but with the company’s press conference just a few short days away, we’ll have all of the official details quite soon.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: