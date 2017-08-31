High-quality music streaming is now available on Chromecast Built-In with Deezer HiFi

If you’re in the market for a music streaming service, your options are far from limited. The likes of Spotify, Pandora, and Google Play Music might be the obvious choices, but if you live in and surround yourself with Google’s ecosystem, Deezer has recently been turning into one of your better options — and this point is reinforced even more with the company’s latest announcement.

Deezer has announced that its high-quality streaming service — Deezer HiFi — is gaining support on devices that use Chromecast Built-In. In other words, if you own a Chromecast Audio, Google Home, or any other audio device with Chromecast Built-In, you’ll now be able to play music on Deezer HiFi through the Deezer Android app.

In addition to this, Deezer also announced that its HiFi streaming service will have access to the Google Assistant so that you can control all of your tunes and music by simply using your voice.

Deezer HiFi was previously known as Deezer Elite, and what sets the service apart from many of its competitors is that it provides access to lossless FLAC audio streaming for super high-quality jam sessions. The exact quality of Deezer HiFi streams are set at a 5x the bitrate at 1,411 kbps, and for audiophiles, this makes a big difference compared to what regular plans through Spotify, Pandora, and the rest offer.

This announcement comes shortly after the release of Deezer’s regular streaming service directly onto Google Home, and although Deezer may not be the biggest name around when it comes to music streaming solutions, it’s awesome to see the company make such a dedicated push to be available throughout all of Google’s products/services.

Subscribers to Deezer HiFi will be able to start listening to their music through Chromecast Built-In starting today, and if you aren’t currently subscribed and want to give the service a shot, you’ll be looking at a monthly cost of $19.99.

