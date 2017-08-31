Twitter revamps Android navigation drawer to match iOS, finally updates app shortcut icons

Since Twitter rolled out its “new look” in June, its Android client has been updated with an automatic night mode and reduce motion setting. The latest beta version of the app redesigns the night toggle in the navigation drawer, while also finally updating app shortcuts with the new iconography.

Hitting the beta channel on Monday, version 7.12 finally updates Twitter for Android’s app shortcuts with the latest “new look” icons. For several months, the app shortcuts available to Android 7.1 devices and above were using the old set of icons for Search, Tweet, Messages, and QR code.

In addition to ensuring the consistency of that interface element, Twitter is also updating the navigation drawer to match the style found on the iOS client. As a result, night mode and the QR code scanner are no longer just items in a list.

Instead, the drawer now has its own bottom bar, with a night mode button to the left and QR scanner at the right. Depending on the theme you’re on, the moon icon is either an outline or filled in to denote the night mode being enabled.

While less obvious than text labels and a toggle, it does result in a much cleaner look and consistent location.

Version 7.12 of Twitter for Android should be rolling out to the stable channel early next week.

