Google’s Pixel 2 will likely use a Snapdragon 835 as Qualcomm seemingly has no plans for 836

Google is just about a month away from the launch of the Pixel 2, but we’re still pretty unclear on some of its specifications. For quite some time the rumor mill pointed toward its debut with the still unannounced Snapdragon 836 processor, but today we’re hearing that Qualcomm actually has no plans for that chipset.

The best gifts for Android users

Both XDA Developers and Android Police are today reporting that the Snapdragon 836 that was supposed to power the Pixel 2 doesn’t actually exist. What does this mean for the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2? The answer is simple. Seeing that Qualcomm doesn’t have any newer hardware available right now, these two phones will most likely be powered by the Snapdragon 835.

While some may see this as a problem, it most certainly isn’t. The Snapdragon 835 first debuted in the Galaxy S8 and it has provided plenty of power for every flagship launched with it since then. Issues with the processor have been minimal and every device it has been packed inside has run well.

The best comparisons may be the Essential Phone and Moto Z2 Force. Both of these phones run stock or at least near-stock versions of Android and thanks to that processor, run the software without a hitch. Everything is fast on both devices, so Google’s work with optimizing the devices should prove to only enhance that further and keep both running smoothly for a long time to come.

Now, Qualcomm and Google could pull one out of left field and debut an entirely new processor in the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2, but that seems unlikely at this point. The Snapdragon 845 is rumored to make its debut in the Galaxy S9 early next year, so until then we’ll probably be sticking with the 835 on any other major launches, including these Pixels.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: