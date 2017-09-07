Google is calling on Local Guides to add wheelchair accessibility info to Google Maps

Google Maps might seem like a basic turn-by-turn navigation system to some people, but as we know, the service goes much deeper than that. One of Maps’ best features is providing quick and accurate info on businesses/institutions in your area, and now, Google is making a push for getting more wheelchair accessibility information added to these establishments all across the world.
Google reports that there are over 65 million people around the globe that rely on wheelchairs for getting from place to place. That’s a lot of people that need to know if a restaurant, supermarket, hair salon, museum, etc. have special accommodations that will allow them to safely get in and out. However, Google says that if each Local Guide simply answers three wheelchair accessibility questions for Google Maps listings every day for two weeks, we’ll be able to add new a total of two billion new answers that will help these individuals better navigate their day-to-day lives.
Answering these questions is fairly simple, but if you’ve never done so before, it takes just a few steps to start doing so about places you’ve previously been to. On Google Maps on Android, open up the hamburger menu on the left. From here, go to Your contributions -> Uncover missing info -> Accessibility. This will show you a list of all the locations in your area that have questions to be answered regarding wheelchair accessibility, including whether or not there’s special access for the main entrance, restrooms, elevators, seating, etc.
In addition to this general calling for all Local Guides, Google will also be hosting meetups to help Local Guides get together and figure out how they can solve this problem with one another. Plus, if you’re a level 3 or higher Local Guide, you can even host a meetup in your area if there isn’t already one planned.
