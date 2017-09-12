9to5Toys Lunch Break: Nest Cam Outdoor $159, Moto Z Play (refurb) $250, 2017 MacBook Air $209 off, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
The best-selling Nest Cam Outdoor drops to $159 shipped (Reg. $200)
Moto Z Play 32GB Android Smartphone goes to $250 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $450)
Pick up Apple’s 2017 MacBook Air at a $209 discount, now $790 shipped
Pick up Apple’s iPhone SE 32GB with pre-paid service from $129 shipped
The latest 4/5K iMacs from Apple up to $200 off at B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)
App Store Free App of the Week: Streaks Workout free for very first time (Reg. $3)
- TapGlance Interior Design for iOS gets its first price drop: $1 (Reg. $10)
- Gone Home for Mac hits its lowest price in years at $15 (Reg. $20)
Review: Nyko’s ChargeBlocks keep your Nintendo Switch controllers ready for action
Review: Classicbot is the perfect desktop mascot for Apple fans
Fluance AB40 SoundBase Review: Bass you won’t believe
9to5Rewards: SanDisk’s new iXpand Base Backup System for iPhone [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Samsung’s curved 34-inch widescreen monitor has dropped to $680 (Reg. Up to $930)
Seagate Backup Plus Hub 4TB External Hard Drive w/ USB 3.0 Hub $70 shipped (Reg. $100+)
- Keep your gear powered w/ the 12 outlet CyberPower 1500VA UPS for $120
- Google Home + Harmony Elite Remote adds voice control to your TV setup for $280
- Daily Deals: Samsung 32GB microSDHC Card $13, more
- Take Apple Pay anywhere w/ the Square Contactless/Chip Reader: $30 (Reg. $50)
- Garmin Vivomove Classic Activity Tracker is back to $50 shipped (Reg. $80)
- WaterField’s new iPhone Camera Bag makes sure you’ll never miss a shot
- Nintendo is resurrecting the NES Classic, more SNES shipments coming too
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Agents of Mayhem $40, Mass Effect Andromeda $20, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: The Room Three, Clash Warlords, more
- iTunes launches $3 rental and $5 HD movie sale: action hits, indie films, more
- Mac App Roundup from $16: Blocs 2 for Mac $40, PDFpen 9 $37, Typinator $16, more
- Adobe Premiere 15 for Mac or PC is down to $45 at Amazon, today only
- Today’s Amazon Gold Box has kitchen gear from Cuisinart, more starting at $16
- Sport-Brella Portable 8-Foot Canopy Umbrella from $34 shipped (Reg. $50)
- Williams Sonoma Event: up to 30% off bed & bath + up to 50% off outdoor
- Neiman Marcus Last Call extra 40% off entire site: jeans, shoes, accessories, more
- LOFT takes an extra 40% off already reduced sale styles
- Leather Apple Watch Bands in multiple sizes/colors from $8.50 at Amazon
- Apple’s official iPhone 7 Leather Cases now down to $30 ahead of tomorrow’s event
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Take a look at this $70K solid gold Lux iPhone X + more
Sculpto+ is a compact, iPhone-connected 3D Printer made for anyone to use
Report: Amazon expected to release new 4K HDR Fire TV devices soon
- Super Mario 64 now has up to 24-player online + more [Video]
- Banana Republic unveils Olivia Palermo fall collection 2017
- Lifelike Earbuds bring VR-ready 3D audio recording to your iPhone
- Alexa comes to iHome’s latest alarm clock along with USB charging, more
- Speedfox AMP all-terrain eBike tackles off-road trails with a more traditional design
- Spire Studio brings wireless all-in-one multi-track recording to iPhone & iPad
- Hudway Cast lets you use your iPhone while staying focused on the road
- Rockstar brings L.A. Noire to Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One & HTC Vive
- Huawei’s Band 2 Pro Fitness Tracker has GPS, sleep tracking, more for $70
- Bose’s new SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker sports a tiny but ultra-rugged design
- Vans x Karl Lagerfield collaboration launched today and it’s legendary
- Sony’s new Walkman is bringing back personal music players
- Grovemade’s new Desk Shelf System brings organization to your workspace
- Epson’s new ultra short-throw 1080p projector has 4,000 lumens w/ $2,999 price tag
- Philips announces new QHD 27-inch monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
- The coolest pet gadgets that you need to get today
- Amazon and Walmart announce the Top Toys for Holiday 2017
- Logitech brings back ergonomics with MX Ergo trackball mouse