9to5Toys Last Call: Google Pixel 128GB $610, Sonos PLAY:1 Speaker $165, Seagate 8TB Hard Drive w/ USB Hub $162, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Last Call Updates:

Green Deals: Philips Hue White Starter Bundle w/ HomeKit $58, more

Score Google’s flagship 128GB Pixel smartphone for $610 shipped, XL for $650

Score a rare discount on the Sonos PLAY:1 Wireless Speaker at $165 shipped

Seagate 8TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive w/ Hub keeps your files backed up for $162 shipped

Replace that aging TV with a Samsung 50-inch 4K Smart TV for $500

Pick up some extra bands for your new Apple Watch from $3 Prime shipped

T-Mobile announces $300 trade-in offer towards new iPhone 8/Plus/X

Best Qi Wireless Chargers for new iPhone 8/Plus and X

Jaybird Run Review: Truly wireless headphones gunning for Apple’s AirPods

Review: Mario, Link and other classics come to life as Pixel Pals – just $15/ea.

Review: Speck’s Ruck is a cost-effective backpack for students and commuters alike

9to5Rewards: SanDisk’s new iXpand Base Backup System for iPhone [Giveaway]

MORE NEW DEALS:

iPhone 8/Plus/X Cases from $5 at Caseology’s Amazon storefront

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Nintendo unveils the new Super Mario Odyssey Switch Bundle + more [Video]

Pelican’s Kevlar Shield Case for iPhone X + new iPhone 8/Plus models

Pad & Quill launches new aged leather iPhone 8/Plus & X wallet cases + more