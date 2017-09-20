You can now add a battery to your Google Home with ‘LOFT’

Smart speakers have been around for a while, but this fall they’re going to see a lot of expansion. With Google Assistant, that includes the first portable option in the TicHome Mini. However, if you’re looking to add a battery to your current Google Home unit, the “LOFT” does just that…

Accessory-maker Ninety7 isn’t new to this type of product, supplying Amazon Echo Dot owners with the same thing earlier this year. The “LOFT,” though, is the first battery base option for the Google Home to hit the market.

As you’d probably expect, this product connects to Google Home through the magnetic base system Google uses on the Home, but adds a battery at the bottom with 4 LEDs to indicate battery levels. On a single charge, you can expect up to 8 hours of usage before you’ll need a recharge.

Obviously, you’ll still need a wireless connection to continue using the smart features of the Home, but you won’t need to fully rely on one. Thanks to the recent addition of Bluetooth, you can also use this base to stream music from your phone to your Google Home and use it just as a speaker.

Ninety7 is offering the LOFT for $49.99, but if you pre-order you can get it for $39.99. The “carbon” color option ships in mid-October with the “Snow” and “Copper” colors shipping towards the end of that month.

