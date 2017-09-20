Nest Cam IQ Outdoor goes official w/ facial recognition, weather proofing, $349 price tag

Nest is constantly working to improve its lineup of products, and today at an event in San Francisco the company is launching several new products, starting with the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor.

This new outdoor security camera pulls from the Nest Cam IQ which launched earlier this year, packing a lot of the same upgrades that it introduced.

That includes an improved 4K sensor which is capable of facial recognition thanks to the upgraded internals and the “FaceNet” software from Google. This cuts down on the number of alerts you may get since the camera can identify the difference between a person setting off the alert and an animal, car, or other activity.

The Nest Cam IQ Outdoor features a “weatherproof” design that is rated at IP66, a slight upgrade from the standard Nest Cam Outdoor. Another upgrade to the IQ Outdoor over the regular Nest Cam Outdoor is the new mount. This new tamper-proof mount strings the cable through the mounting hole, not requiring another hole for the wire which can easily be cut by intruders.

Pricing for the new IQ Outdoor follows along with the IQ Indoor, landing at a hefty $349. That’s no small asking price, but it’s certainly not out of the question for what is easily one of the best outdoor security cameras on the market today.

