Google Keep is gaining 4 new colors for even more vibrant note-taking

Google Keep is my favorite note-taking app. While there are a lot of neat and helpful features available to further enhance your note-taking skills, one of the best parts is arguably the different colors you can use to spruce up the look of your to-do lists and memos. In a little surprise update, Google Keep is gaining 4 new hues to make your notes look even better than before.

Sigma 18-35mm Lens

Up until now, we’ve been able to paint our Google Keep notes in White, Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Teal, Blue, and Gray. In addition to these, you now also have the choice of using Dark Blue, Purple, Pink, and Brown.

This certainly isn’t a game-changer, but it is nice to have a few more options for adjusting the look of your note collection. The Dark Blue and Purple colors are the most vibrant of the new additions, and while Pink and Brown may be a bit more subdued, I’m all for more customization.

You can play around with the new colors on Google Keep on the web right now, and if you’re up for sideloading the latest version of the Android app to your phone or tablet, you can do that as well. The process isn’t all that complicated, but if you need a helping hand, check out our step-by-step guide for a few helpful tips.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: