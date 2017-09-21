Instagram brings its popular face filters to live video sharing

In an update today to the social media service, Instagram is making its popular face filters available to users when sharing live video.

Instagram today shared details on the new feature in a blog post.

Starting today, you can play with face filters while sharing live video. Whether you’re channeling a kitten or want to add some stars or rainbow light to your face, you can easily try on face filters while connecting with friends and followers in the moment.

You’re also able to use the filters before you start sharing your live video. To see if the update has hit your device already, look for the face icon in bottom right corner to use and play with the available filters. Instagram is also including a limited time filter along with this update.

You can also try on the new sunglasses face filter — available exclusively in live video for the next week — and tap to change the scenery reflected in your lenses.

While the new feature is being made available to some today, Instagram notes that it may take several weeks for it to fully roll out globally.

Instagram is a free download from the Play Store.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: