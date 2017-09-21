Samsung is actively preparing Android Oreo for the Galaxy S8, beta test could be coming soon

Sep. 21st 2017

Android Oreo has been available on Pixel and Nexus devices for the better part of the last month, and that’s soon going to expand to more devices like the Nokia 8 and Essential Phone. However, it appears that Samsung is also working on bringing Oreo to the Galaxy S8, and it may arrive pretty soon…

Android Oreo isn’t the biggest update ever, but it brings a lot of useful changes both user-facing and in the background. For Samsung, Oreo is important because it brings Project Treble, Google’s method of making it easier for device OEMs to keep devices up to date.

SamMobile has recently discovered firmware for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ that suggests Samsung could be bringing Oreo beta programs for those two phones fairly soon. G950FXXE1ZQI7 and G955FXXU1ZQI7 for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ respectively both contain the “z” that Samsung uses to indicate testing firmware, as it did with last year’s Nougat beta tests on the S7 family.

Obviously, we still don’t have any timeframe for when this beta program could launch, but it’s clear Samsung is actively working on bringing Oreo to these two phones. That’s great to see, especially since updates following Oreo should be even quicker…

