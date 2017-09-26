Gboard is picking up animated stickers thanks to Emogi partnership

Gboard is by far my favorite keyboard for a mobile device, and lately, it’s just been getting better and better. Today, Google and Emogi have announced a new partnership to bring an animated sticker pack to the keyboard.

The best gifts for Android users

Google recently introduced support for Bitmojis in Gboard, but this latest partnership pulls from that, as well as Gboard’s big selling point of GIF search. These new animated stickers include thousands of options that range from cats to Donald Trump. Emogi says that the sticker pack includes the “hottest content from your favorite entertainers, brands, and cultural moments.”

To access these new stickers through Gboard, you’ll need to download the “Emogi for Gboard” plugin from the Play Store. Once installed, the app links with Gboard and inserts its various stickers under the stickers tab. To access that, just go into the emoji picker and select stickers.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: