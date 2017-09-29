9to5Toys Lunch Break: LG V20 $303, iDevices Smart Switch $23, SNES Classic Giveaway, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
LG V20 64GB (unlocked): $303 (Reg. $350)
Control just about anything w/ your phone: iDevices HomeKit Switch for $23
SNES Classic Giveaway: win Nintendo’s hottest console + the Street Fighter Wireless Controller
Smartphone Accessories: Amazonbasics Over-Ear Headphones $6, more
Best Buy’s latest 2-Day Sale has iPad Pro deals, $500 off iMac, Smart Home tech, more
1. How-to: Build a $35 retro video game console with Raspberry Pi 3 + RetroPie
2. How-to: Build a $35 retro game console – Top 7 add-ons
MORE NEW DEALS:
Daily Deals: Brother Mono AiO Laser Printer w/ AirPrint $120, SanDisk Ultra Fit 32GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive $10, more
- Magazine subs from just over $4/yr: ESPN, Wired, GQ, Esquire, many more
- Wayfair’s The Harvest Event: up to 70% off furniture, home decor, more
- Say farewell to cable w/ the Vansky 50-mile range HDTV Antenna for $17
- Ninja Single-Serve Coffee Bar hits Amazon low at $80 shipped (Reg. $100+)
- Sphero unveils the Mini, its smallest iPhone-enabled robotic ball yet
- Frye shoes are up to 50% off during Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Sale
- 8Bitdo delivers two SNES Classic wireless controllers on launch day, pre-order now
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Castle of Illusion, Essential Anatomy 5, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Cuphead $18, Madden NFL 18 $40, more
- Merrell takes an extra 10% off its already reduced sale selection + free shipping
- Vantrue’s $110 N2 Dash Cam features dual lenses and motion-activated recording
- Bring the Dash Mini Waffle Maker home for just $9.50 Prime shipped
- Toys R Us takes 40% off LEGO Star Wars, City, Ninjago sets and more from $15
- D-Link’s DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem is $30, lets you ditch the rental fees (up to $120/yr.)
- Amazon has top-rated Waste King Garbage Disposals from $41
- Upgrade to the FitDesk v3.0 Desk Bike for $200 at Amazon, today only
- Amazon offers the Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser for $50 (Reg. $80)
- Take $199 off Apple’s newest 12-inch MacBook 256GB, now $1,100
- Need Apple’s high-end 2017 15-inch MacBook Pro? Save $440 on the 512GB model
- Best Buy takes $100 off current-gen iPad Pros, priced from $550
- Best Buy takes $200 off previous generation 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular
- Super Mario Run now available for 50% off on iOS: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Apple award-winning Severed for iOS hits lowest price ever at $2 (Reg. $7)
- F1 2016 racing drops to $2 on iOS (Reg. $5)
- Mikey Hooks throwback iOS platformer drops to lowest price in years at $1
- Sega’s Space Harrier II Classic goes free for first time ever on iOS (Reg. $1)
- Drop Flip Seasons and its physics-based puzzles go free on iOS (Reg. $3)
- Mikey Shorts & Boots vintage-style iOS platformers drop to $1 each (Reg. $2)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Anker unveils new Capsule Portable Projector w/ AirPlay, Chromecast, more
GoPro unleashes HERO6 with 4K 60fps alongside new Fusion VR camera
PDP’s new Super Niendo Classic Edition Carrying Case, pre-order now
- Amazon debuts 2 new Echo speakers, $70 4K Fire TV, Echo Spot video clock, more at event
- Halo Smart Security Camera blends quality design with image recognition and more
- H&M teams up with The Weeknd for its second collaboration, launching today
- Twelve South intros new BookBook CaddySack accessory case for MacBook
- Embr Wave thermostat wearable can actually warm you up on a cool day
- LIFX unveils new modular LED Lighting Panel system with HomeKit support and more
- Comcast’s new XFINITY Instant TV streaming service rolls out in select markets
- Atari reveals new info about its upcoming home console + official pricing, more
- Mabots is a new STEM robot set that will keep your kids entertained and learning
- SNES Classic gamers can now pre-order the HORI Wireless Fighting Commander Controller
- Check out this life-size, $290+ Mega Man plush toy
- Reese Witherspoon’s Clothing Line Draper James now at Nordstrom
- LEGO unveils new Batman-themed 3,400-piece Joker Manor set w/ 10 minifigures and more
- Air up your bike tires anywhere w/ the miniFumpa, a USB/battery powered air pump
- The movE cargo eBike can haul 400-pounds worth of gear, priced from $1,799
- Bose’s new SoundWear Bluetooth speaker offers personalized surround sound
- Incase integrates USB-C charging, more into new NoviConnected 4 smart luggage
- STACYC is the first electric-powered balancing bike for toddlers
- Love Hultén’s new modular boombox transforms into a vintage gaming console
- SmartHalo turns your bike into an iPhone-connected fitness tracker
- Target’s new home line Project 62 is affordable with prices starting at $3
- This BioLite FirePit keeps the smoke out of your outdoor experience
- Roku reportedly set to launch new 4K HDR Streaming Stick + more
- Bose unveils new SoundSport Free truly wireless earbuds geared towards active lifestyles
- Check out September’s coolest LEGO Ideas projects: Jurassic Park, Star Wars and more
- Canon’s M-i1 Mini Projector lets you share photos wirelessly on an 84-inch screen
- The new Gigi Hadid X Tommy Hilfiger 2017 Fall Collection is here