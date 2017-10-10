Google can bring new features to Android Wear through the Play Store

Android Wear 2.0 is far from perfect, and fans really haven’t been loving it like they did the original. It’s important that Google takes steps with 2.0 to improve it at this point, and one of the more recent additions to the platform may make that a bit easier…

Hoi Lam, a Wearables Developer Advocate at Google recently posted on Google+ (via Android Police) regarding Android Wear’s ability to pick up new features through the Play Store. This enables Google to quickly push new features to Android Wear owners without requiring a full upgrade to the operating system as a whole.

It’s unclear how much these Play Store-based updates can actually change the OS as a whole, but apparently, it’s meant to allow for “timely improvements” between bigger OTAs. Lam gives a few examples of what the Android Wear team has updated using this method in his post.

With Android Wear 2.0, new features can be delivered through the Play Store, when the Android Wear app on your watch is updated. The aim is to publish more timely improvements between OTAs. We launched one such upgrade last week that includes: 3rd party chat app support in Contacts

Reduce accidental entry into the watch face picker

Improve Play Store discoverability for new users

Other features and bug fixes

Lam says that the Android Wear team will deliver more updates over the coming months, and we can only hope they’ll be able to breathe a little bit of life back into the platform…

