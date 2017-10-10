Huawei is already publicly testing Android Oreo on the Mate 9

Android Oreo has been available for over a month now, but it hasn’t really landed on anything outside of the Google Pixel and Nexus devices. Slowly but surely, other OEMs are bringing Oreo to their new and old devices, and recently, Huawei has opened a public beta for Oreo on last year’s Mate 9.

We caught a peek at Huawei’s take on Oreo last week, but that was internal software. Now, a public beta test is actually going out.

Huawei is looking for about 250 testers (regions unspecified) to try out Oreo on their Mate 9 units between now and November 3rd. At that point, the test will wrap up and Huawei will likely enter the final stages of getting it pushed out to Mate 9 owners. To get yourself in the running, head to Huawei’s beta site and sign up.

Obviously, since it is a beta, there will certainly be bugs and glitches throughout the initial builds, but we can only hope that Huawei has already fixed most issues and is working for a quick release to devices.

At this rate, we could see Mate 9 and potentially other Huawei devices updated by the end of the year, but the company hasn’t said anything to that tune just yet. In the meantime, its Oreo-running Mate 10 is set to debut on October 16th.

