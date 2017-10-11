Google invested in Neverware, a company that (sort of) puts Chrome OS on aging computers

Easily one of the best aspects of Chrome OS is how lightweight it is. That’s what enables it to run incredibly well on the inexpensive and low powered hardware that makes up most of the Chromebook market. However, Neverware found another use for it — a lifeline for aging computers, and now Google is investing in them.

The best gifts for Android users

As part of its Series B funding round, Neverware saw Google as an initial investor. This makes sense seeing that CloudReady, Neverware’s core product, is built using the same technology as Chrome OS and essentially delivers the same experience.

This has been especially successful for the company in the education sector where it has helped over a thousand school districts worldwide to convert aging laptops and desktops in schools into Chromebooks at a low-cost since 2015 as The Verge points out.

Neverware says that this series of funding (with an unspecified total) will “be the first step of our expansion into the enterprise.”

With CloudReady, organizations can reduce the total cost of managing devices, more effectively scale for growth and productivity, and dramatically improve security—all without purchasing new hardware. IT teams also enjoy integration with Chrome Enterprise through Google’s cloud-based Admin console, simplifying and unifying remote management of the disparate models in their fleets.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: