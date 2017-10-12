The ‘Pure White’ Essential Phone is finally available for purchase

Despite some missteps, I think the Essential Phone is a pretty solid device, and it’s looking to get better as we go forward. Now, over a month after the phone started shipping to customers, the “Pure White” color variant is available for purchase.

The Essential Phone in “Black Moon” has been shipping since early-September, but all other color variants were delayed with no ETAs on when they would be available. Now the second color option is available in “Pure White,” and it’s quite the looker.

In terms of build quality and materials, there’s nothing different about the Essential Phone in “Pure White” versus the black model. You’re still getting that wonderful titanium and ceramic build I praised in my review, and also the same 5.7-inch LCD display up front. The only difference here is the color, and that white model is absolutely gorgeous if you ask me (or Mr. Seth Weintraub). For hiding fingerprints and the inevitable scratches alone, this is the model you should pick up.

The “Pure White” Essential Phone is available now wherever the phone is sold, including Essential’s website.

White Essential is essentially the only Essential pic.twitter.com/Vbl1otmsNH — Seth Weintraub (@llsethj) August 21, 2017

