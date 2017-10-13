Copying Apple, Google mercifully drops its $20 Pixel USB-C headphone dongle to $9

Following some minor outrage last week that the Pixel’s USB-C to 3.5 mm dongle cost an exorbitant amount, Google slashed the price of the accessory today. At $9, the dongle received an over 50% discount and is now much more reasonably priced.

On the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, Google opted to drop the 3.5mm headphone jack, even after lambasting Apple’s similar removal from the iPhone the year before. In its place, the company is pushing USB-C digital audio and Bluetooth headphones as part of its Made for Google program.

Meanwhile, Google included a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter in the box of every Pixel 2 to allow customers to use their existing headphones.

As headphones and dongles want to do, they easily get lost. As such, the Google Store listed that adapter for sale. In comparison to Moshi’s $44.95 dongle — which adds another USB-C port for charging, $20 for Google’s version is not too outrageous.

But in contrast to Apple, who sells a Lightning to 3.5mm adapter for only $9, Google’s pricing decision was a bit ridiculous. Due to whatever pressure or criticism, the Google Store followed suit today and interestingly lowered the price of the headphone dongle to match Apple’s exactly.

The decision to copy its competitor exactly is a bit odd, but every dollar off does help.

