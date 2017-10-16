9to5Toys Lunch Break: SanDisk Amazon Gold Box, Nest Thermostat $200, Anker Accessories from $5, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
SanDisk Amazon Gold Box! Lowest prices ever on 200GB MicroSD $63, 1TB SSD $280, more
Nest’s 3rd Gen. Learning Thermostat is on sale for $200 shipped (20% off)
Anker’s Amazon Mega Sale is packed w/ deals from $5: 4-port USB Wall Charger $19, more
Schlage Sense HomeKit-enabled Smart lock and Handleset for $179 (Reg. $310), more
Bring smartphone control to your lights w/ GE’s Wireless Smart Switch for under $31
Smartphone Accessories: Jackyled 10-outlet/ 4-USB Power Strip Tower $22, more
Amazon’s 2017 Holiday Gift Guide is here and it’s loaded w/ electronics, toys and more
Best desktop speakers for Mac users: Logitech, Mackie, KRK and more from $14
Organize your desk with these five cable management solutions under $10
9to5Rewards: Win one of five GreenWorks 60V Cordless Leaf Blowers [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Today only, pick up a Sonos PLAY:1 speaker for $155 shipped (Reg. $199)
- Grab a deal at Under Armour with this discounted gift card, plus more
- Samsung unveils new Connect Tag location tracker with SmartThings support and more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: 3D Earth, Flight Unlimited, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Rise of the Tomb Raider $20, LEGO City for Switch $30, more
- Today only, save up to 40% off Preschool Fall Favorite Toys at Amazon from $5 Prime shipped
- Amazon takes up to 40% off Under Armour, adidas and more in today’s Gold Box
- Save up to 40% on Bottles + Tumblers from Takeya, Tiger and more, today only
- Own ‘Saw: The Complete 7-Movie Collection’ on Blu-ray for just $9
- Cuisinart’s best-selling 5-in-1 Griddler back down to Amazon low at $60 shipped
- VIZIO 38-inch 3.0-Ch. Soundbar has HDMI input for $100 shipped (Reg. $150)
- Grab a look-alike Nike Silicone Apple Watch Band from Amazon at under $5
- Chamberlain MyQ Garage Door Opener has smartphone control for $132 shipped
- The Nix Mini Color Sensor Helps You Save The Perfect Shade: $69 (Orig. $99)
- Retroduck dock turns your iPhone into a vintage TV
- Brooks Brothers is taking an additional 25% off sale items that you can wear now
- Anker’s new RoboVac 11+ robotic vacuum gets first price drop at $200 (Reg. $240)
- Tillys Flash Shoe Sale takes an extra 50% off Nike, New Balance, adidas and more
- PUMA Private Event: up to 75% off sneakers, apparel, accessories, more
- Daily Deals: CyberPower 8-Outlet Uninterrupted Power Supply $27, more
- Score the Alexa-compatible Sensi Smart Thermostat and $20 GC for $97 shipped
- Thermos 16-Oz Stainless Steel Food Jar hits Amazon low at $15.50
- Easily label your boxes w/ Brother’s keyboard-enabled model for $10 Prime shipped
- Corsair Vengeance K65 Compact Mechanical Gaming Keyboard drops to $55 shipped, more
- Upgrade to 802.11ac Wi-Fi: D-Link Dual-Band Wireless Router $61.50 (Reg. $85)
- Apple’s iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi 128GB on sale from $285 at Best Buy
- Brave Guardians tower defense now free on the App Store (Reg. $2)
- Stagehand Reverse Platformer for iOS hits lowest price ever at $1 (Reg. $2)
- Sentinels of the Multiverse now matching all-time low at $1 on the App Store
- World Conqueror 3 for iOS now free for first time in years (Reg. $1)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Pi-Top delivers a portable Raspberry Pi experience for kids
Gnarbox is the mobile editing studio for on-the-go photographers
Best men’s wedding registry gifts: barware, camping gear, grill essentials, more
- Crate & Barrel x Reese Witherspoon announces its new collection for the holiday season
- Pad & Quill unveils new French-hemmed leather Heritage Apple Watch band [Deal]
- Sony unveils 3 new licensed PlayStation 4 controllers from Hori, Nacon and more
- The digital YASHICA Y35 has all the nuances of an old analog camera without any of the hassles
- Kwikset’s new Obsidian smart lock ditches the key all-together with its touchscreen keypad
- Amazon unveils new waterproof Kindle Oasis on 10th anniversary of first E-reader
- Sephora just released its Holiday Gift Sets that you will want to get your hands on
- Amazon now letting your teenagers buy stuff on your Prime account
- GoSun Go cooks your food with the power of solar energy
- NETGEAR unveils Arlo Pro 2 security system alongside solar-powered accessories
- August’s new iOS-connected smart Doorbell Cam Pro available now
- Samsung’s new Star Wars-themed robotic vacuums feature sound effects and more
- LunaR is the “world’s first” solar-powered smartwatch that you can leave on indefinitely
- Ride around in style on the URB-E, a fast and compact new electric scooter
- LEGO welcomes Finn and Captain Phasma to its Star Wars BrickHeadz lineup
- The 90’s Batman Animated Series finally gets the Blu-ray treatment it deserves
- Dremel showcases new DigiLab Laser Cutter that brings precision crafting to makers
- Polaroid takes to the skies with 4 new camera-equipped drones starting at $50
- Disney x Coach launches a second collaboration and it’s iconic
- Sphero unwraps new evil R2-Q5 iPhone-controlled Star Wars droid at Comic Con