Some Pixels have stopped receiving text messages, Google working on a fix

Since the official release of Android Oreo, a number of Pixel users have been reporting that they have stopped receiving text messages. The bug allows them to send messages, but no incoming texts have been coming through. Thankfully, Google is aware of the bug and is working on a fix…

The thread started on the official support forum by a user who was unable to receive text messages through the Verizon Message+ application or Google’s Messages. He walks through the troubleshooting steps that he took that typically fix issues like this but none of them work.

Since that post was published back in late September, a number of Pixel owners confirmed that they too have been experiencing similar issues. While some state that just rebooting the phone fixed it temporarily, others aren’t able to receive text messages unless they factory reset the handset. Unfortunately, this isn’t a for sure fix as users reported that the bug continued to affect their devices after several days.

Orrin, a Community Manager on the forums, left the following comment:

Thanks for all of the reports. The team is aware of this issue and working towards a fix. Some of you have mentioned that rebooting or factory resetting the device resolved the issue. Definitely try to reboot, and if you do factory reset, make sure all of your data/info is backed up.

While many who reported this bug also stated that they were Verizon customers, not all of them provided this level of detail, so we’re unsure if this is only affecting Verizon customers. Google should hopefully have a fix available for the Pixel soon.

