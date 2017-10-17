Pixel 2 vs. Pixel 2 XL: Which new Google flag bearer is best for you? [Gallery]

Google’s latest flagships start shipping this week and our initial reviews of each are live today. However, the biggest question we see a lot of people asking is which of the two new Pixels to get. While we gave you the simple answer in the title of our initial review of the smaller one, we thought we’d take a closer look to see how they compare.

Both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are very similar phones on paper. They both have OLED displays, front-facing speakers, powerful specifications, and the same excellent cameras. However, they still have a lot of minor differences you might want to take into account.

For one, there are the bezels. The smartphone market is in a war against bezels, and last year’s Pixel was ripped apart due to its pretty thick bezels. On the Pixel 2, it’s almost like that was viewed as a challenge. Instead of slimming things down like we see on the Pixel 2 XL, the Pixel 2 has pretty massive bezels that can’t even be fully excused by the front-facing speakers.

Another thing to consider aside from the bezels is screen resolution. The Pixel 2 is stuck at 1080p and while it works fine on the smaller display, the 1440p display on the Pixel 2 XL is much better for VR and content consumption, so that’s important to keep in mind.

Lastly, there’s battery life. The smaller Pixel always seems to get the short end of the stick when it comes to endurance, and the 2770 mAh cell in the 2 this year is no exception. The XL, on the other hand, is quite fantastic, easily making it through a full day on a charge.

Overall, the decision here comes to two factors — price and size. The Pixel 2 and XL really aren’t all that different in terms of overall footprint, but I’d be hard-pressed to say the smaller phone didn’t feel better in my hand.

When you further consider that the smaller Pixel 2 is $200 cheaper at $649, it starts looking like a worthwhile option, but really, it’s a matter of personal preference. If you want a smaller, more compact device, the Pixel 2 is still the right phone for you, even if it is taller this year. The Pixel 2 XL, on the other hand, is for those who want a better-looking device overall and want some extra screen real estate. Don’t forget that you can try both for yourself at a Verizon store before you buy!

