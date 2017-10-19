Monument Valley 2 will land on Android November 6th [Video]

- Oct. 19th 2017 8:31 am PT

Apps & Updates
View Comments

Monument Valley was one of the more popular casual games to hit mobile devices in the past few years, so fans were obviously excited to get news of a sequel. While it debuted on iOS to start, the developers promised an Android release at a later date. Now, we finally know when that is.

The best gifts for Android users

A launch trailer posted to the developers’ YouTube account reveals that Monument Valley 2 will land on Android on November 6th. Pricing isn’t confirmed, but it’s extremely likely that it will be the same $4.99 that UsTwo charges iOS users for the game.

Monument Valley 2 features the same beautiful art style and physics that made the original game so compelling. This time around, though, there’s a big change in that you’ll be interacting with two characters at the same time through the various levels.

Guide a mother and her child as they embark on a journey through magical architecture, discovering illusionary pathways and delightful puzzles as you learn the secrets of the Sacred Geometry.

Pre-registration for Monument Valley 2 is available on the Play Store, meaning you’ll be able to get alerted the moment the game is available to download.

Guides

Monument Valley

Monument Valley

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Pixel XL

Pixel XL
Gear S3 Frontier

Gear S3 Frontier