Monument Valley 2 will land on Android November 6th [Video]

Monument Valley was one of the more popular casual games to hit mobile devices in the past few years, so fans were obviously excited to get news of a sequel. While it debuted on iOS to start, the developers promised an Android release at a later date. Now, we finally know when that is.

A launch trailer posted to the developers’ YouTube account reveals that Monument Valley 2 will land on Android on November 6th. Pricing isn’t confirmed, but it’s extremely likely that it will be the same $4.99 that UsTwo charges iOS users for the game.

Monument Valley 2 features the same beautiful art style and physics that made the original game so compelling. This time around, though, there’s a big change in that you’ll be interacting with two characters at the same time through the various levels.

Guide a mother and her child as they embark on a journey through magical architecture, discovering illusionary pathways and delightful puzzles as you learn the secrets of the Sacred Geometry.

Pre-registration for Monument Valley 2 is available on the Play Store, meaning you’ll be able to get alerted the moment the game is available to download.