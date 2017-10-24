Google Assistant on Home, phones adding 50 new kid-friendly games and stories

Google’s October 4th event saw a number of major smart speaker hardware announcements, including the Home Mini and the Home Max. On the Google Assistant front, there were a number of new features including those for families and kids. This latter functionality will begin rolling out today.

Nintendo Switch

Since launch, Assistant has featured a number of small games for all users. However, today in the US, the Assistant on phones and Home is adding 50 new games, activities, and stories designed for families and kids. Games and activities include musical chairs, trivia, and freeze dance, with the latter even being Halloween-themed.

Meanwhile, kids can also have their own personalized Google Assistant experience through Family Link, with Voice Match automatically recognizing them.

Google is touting these voice-based Assistant features as being better for families due to the lack of having to stare at another screen:

Talking to your Assistant (instead of staring at a screen) is an easy way to be there, in the room, spending time with loved ones. So whether you’re at home on a rainy day or on a road trip, your Assistant can help you learn and have fun as a family.

Assistant’s full list of features and how to access them with “Ok Google” or now “Hey Google” are below:

Learn 📖

“Let’s learn”

“Play space trivia”

“Talk to Everyday Heroes”

“Help me with my homework”

Play 👯

“Let’s play a game”

“Play Mickey Mouse Adventure”

“Talk to What’s My Justice League Super Hero?”

“Play Sports Illustrated Kids Trivia”

Imagine 🌎